Jennifer Lopez Slips On Barely-There Sandals & Vintage Donna Karan Dress for ‘The Mother’ Press

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram in a business-chic ensemble in honor of her new Netflix film “The Mother” releasing today. She plays the lead character in the mystery film alongside Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, and Joseph Fiennes.

The “On The Floor” singer wore a black vintage Donna Karan fitted jumpsuit with a gold cutout belt that accentuated her waist. She layered it with a lengthy beige blazer that featured a satin lining.

Lopez accessorized with an oversized pair of blackout sunglasses and gold hoops which matched the clasp on her black leather oversized clutch.

She kept her light brown hair in a blown out style complementing her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin and makeup artist Ash Holm.

Related Laura Harrier Goes Wild in Zebra-Printed Dress & Heels at 'White Men Can't Jump' Premiere Ashley Park Means Business in Lavender Power Suit & Silver Platform Heels at 'Joy Ride' CAAMfest Premiere Russell Westbrook Upgrades Streetwear Style in Chunky Converse Sneakers on 'Jennifer Hudson' With Wife Nina Westbrook

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The almond-toe heels featured a clear strap that started at the front of the shoe and wrapped around her heel.

The leather sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Lopez’s look was put together by styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who can also be

Credited for the sheer blouse and 6-inch Louboutins she wore to the Met Gala after-party last week. The two have also worked with other stars like Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfield, and Heidi Klum.

The last time we saw the actress at the premiere for her new Netflix film yesterday in Los Angeles. She was walking the carpet with her husband and actor Ben Affleck wearing a sparkling Bralette with a skirt suit and clear platforms.

The actress recently launched a footwear collection, JLO by Jennifer Lopez, with Revolve. The line was released in March with a range of high-heeled sandals, boots and pumps in a variety of colors and patterns including metallic tones and leopard prints.