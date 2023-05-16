Helen Mirren Debuts Blue Hair & Soars in 7-Inch Block heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

Helen Mirren made a vibrant appearance at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival today in Cannes, France.
Accompanied by dyed bright blue hair, the “Prime Suspect” star was outfitted in a blue Del Core gown. The garment was floor-sweeping and long-sleeved with a wide and structural neckline and bodycon fit, thanks in part to the expertly draped midsection and skirt.
The gown was accompanied by various bright blue hair clips and diamond-encrusted accessories including dangling earrings and an icy silver pendant necklace. Adding a campy touch to her look, Mirren also carried a black fan with white lettering on the front that read “#WorthIt.”
Although her shoes were hard to see over the hem of her gown, Mirren stepped out in a pair of metallic silver platform sandals. The style included shiny and textural uppers with open toes, thick straps and even thicker platform soles that acted to elevate the shoes.
An estimated 5 to 6-inch block heels rounded out the set, also offering the British thespian a lofty boost in height. Platforms are a favorite shoe style of many celebrities, Mirren included. Sky-high platform heels are often worn for a mix of formal and casual occasions.
For footwear, Mirren never shies away from a shoe statement. The actress is known for her love of both kitten and soaring stiletto heels on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Vivienne Westwood and Roger Vivier. Off-duty, she can usually be seen in neutral lace-up sneakers from brands including Sole Bliss and Cariuma.
The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France.
