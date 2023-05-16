×
Esha Gupta Goes Sheer at Cannes Film Festival in Romantic Dress & 7-Inch Glitter Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Esha Gupta stood out as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on the red carpet at the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry” on Tuesday night.

The Indian actress stunned in a diaphanous white gown featuring an eye-catching, floral-embellished collar with a plunging neckline. The romantic floor-length dress boasting a thigh-high slit is from Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran’s spring 2023 couture collection.

Esha Gupta at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Esha Gupta on the red carpet at the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May, 16, 2023.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

According to Gupta’s stylist Victor Blanco, her glittering silver platform sandals are courtesy of luxury Italian footwear brand, Santoni. The shimmery style appeared to have a stiletto heel measuring about 4 inches tall and via a skinny buckle strap at the ankle.

The former Miss India International winner accessorized with dangly earrings and a statement ring to pull everything together.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Esha Gupta attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Esha Gupta attends the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere on the opening night of the Cannes Flim Festival on May 16, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ahead of the opening ceremony, Gupta took to Instagram writing, “I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true.”

Esha Gupta wears glittery silver sandals, silver glitter platform sandals, red carpet, cannes film festival
Esha Gupta wears sparkling silver platform sandals on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Jeanne du Barry.”
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France, bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood while spotlighting the work of a diverse group of directors. The festival’s opening film is
“Jeanne du Barry,” a French biographical drama starring Johnny Depp.

