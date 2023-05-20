Elle Fanning Brings Romance to Cannes in 3D Floral Sandals Daisy & Rodarte Embroidered Dress

Elle Fanning donned a romantic Rodarte dress to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress looked angelic as she stepped out of the Hotel Martinez. “The Great” star wore a white maxi dress made out of ethereal tulle. The dress featured embroidered daises, a ruffled necklace, and grosgrain stripes. The cotton-blend maxi is perfect for the warm summer months.

Elle Fanning is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: GC Images

As for makeup, Fanning mastered the art of the “no makeup makeup” look. Her rosy red cheeks were accompanied by subtle shadow, natural brows, and a matte red-nude lip. Her long platinum blonde hair was worn down and straight with a middle part.

In terms of footwear, the 25-year-old actress wore delicate white sandals with a floral decal on the front. Fanning’s floral-adorned shoes complemented her daisy-embroidered dress.

Related Laura Harrier Elevates Flare-Leg Jumpsuit With Crisscross Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Gemma Chan Pops in Striking Red Cutout Dress and Hidden Heels at 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' Cannes Premiere Phoebe Waller-Bridge Suits Up in White-Hot Pantsuit & Sandals at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Earlier this week, Fanning was spotted in a baby blue Khaite dress with a matching choker and brown sandaled heels.

Elle Fanning is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: GC Images

At the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere, the “Maleficient” star wore a cream and silver princess-like gown by Alexander McQueen. Once again, she accessorized with Cartier jewelry. Topping off a week of show-stopping looks, Elle stole the show in a shimmering Paco Rabanne with matching silver heels.

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16, 2023, in Cannes, France, bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood while spotlighting the work of a diverse group of directors.

The festival’s opening film is Jeanne Du Barry, a French biographical drama starring Johnny Depp. Other films to premiere at the festival in the coming days include Lucasfilms’ “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” HBO’s “The Idol” and Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

PHOTOS: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals