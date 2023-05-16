Elle Fanning Dazzles at Cannes Film Festival in Crystal-Embellished Alexander McQueen Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

Leave it to Elle Fanning to kick off the star-studded Cannes Film Festival with a sartorial bang.

Hitting the red carpet on Tuesday in Cannes, France, for the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere, the 25-year-old actress posed for shutterbugs in a dramatic custom Alexander McQueen gown.

The striking look featured a silver strapless bodice and a glamorous, pale pink tulle train that trailed behind her as she walked the carpet. The custom-made “orchid” dress was embellished with silver beadwork and crystal embroidery.

Elle Fanning wears a custom Alexander McQueen gown at the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fanning regularly works with celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen when it comes to her red carpet looks. McMillen is also known for working with Fanning’s older sister, Dakota, as well as Brie Larson, Ana de Armas, Janelle James and Momona Tamada.

Elle Fanning hits the red carpet in a glamorous gown at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

As for jewelry, the star of Hulu’s original series “The Great” donned some dazzling pieces from Cartier her show-stopping appearance at the annual film festival’s opening night.

Elle Fanning attends the “Jeanne du Barry” premiere during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France, bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood while spotlighting the work of a diverse group of directors.

The festival’s opening film is Jeanne Du Barry, a French biographical drama starring Johnny Depp. Other films to premiere at the festival in the coming days include Lucasfilms’ “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” HBO’s “The Idol” and Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

