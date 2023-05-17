Brie Larson Blooms In Chanel Floral Jumpsuit & Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Jury Photocall

Brie Larson embraced spring style as she attended the jury photocall at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in Cannes, France.

The “Captain Marvel” star arrived at the Palais des Festivals in a black and red Chanel floral fitted jumpsuit that featured an embellished scoop neckline and a button down closure. The button-down piece is from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection.

Brie Larson attends the jury photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Larson accessorized with a pair of gold huggies and a ring. She added a black knot headband which pulled her sleek blond hair away from her face which brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and makeup artist Nina Park.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Glistens In Hooded Elie Saab Gown & Hidden Heels for Cannes Film Festival 2023 Catherine Zeta-Jones Twirls on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet in Sarah Flint Bordeaux Heels Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Sheer in Sleek Corset-Style Top & Sandals for Dallas Stars Hockey Playoff Game

Jury member Brie Larson attends the jury photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The heels featured an almond-toe decorated by a curved toe strap. The sandals’ ankle strap supported the height coming from the stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Larson was styled by Samantha McMillen who can also be credited for the sparkling red and black Rodarte dress she wore to the Daily Front Row’s 2023 Fashion Los Angeles Awards last month. The stylist also works with other stars like Elle Fanning, Kate Bosworth, and Ana de Armas.

The last time we saw the actress was at the “Fast X” premiere in Rome, Italy last week. She posed on the carpet wearing a vintage Versace gown and silver sandals.

Maryam Touzani, Brie Larson, Ruben Östlund, Julia Ducournau and Rungano Nyoni attend the jury photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world.

The 2023 festival will run from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.” Guests like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Ben Affleck are all set to attend to represent their upcoming films.

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals