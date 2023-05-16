Alessandra Ambrosio Glistens In Hooded Elie Saab Gown & Hidden Heels for Cannes Film Festival 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio had a sparkling red carpet moment on Tuesday as she attended a screening of French film, “Jeanne du Barry,” on the first official day of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a sheer burgundy Elie Saab hooded gown that featured a sequin-embellished linear pattern that crossed over along the waistline and continued to the end of the train. The vintage gown is from the designer’s Fall 2005 Haute Couture gown.

Ambrosio accessorized with a gold ring, a pair of sparkling dangle earrings, and a necklace that featured red and smokey grey gemstones. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun away from the face to keep the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a dark nude lip.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Though the actress’ footwear was hidden underneath her cascading dress, she most likely slipped into a pair of sparkling sandals. Ambrosio often gravitates towards strappy sandals or platform heels for red carpet appearances.

Ambrosio was styled by Amarsana Gendunova, who can also be credited for Romee Strijd’s look to the opening ceremony, which was composed of an iridescent sapphire Alberta Ferretti and silver sandals.

Ahead of the film festival, the Brazilian model sat down for an interview with FN where she revealed her one rule for red carpet shoes. “I like shoes that kind of complement your legs and they don’t scream too much,” she said.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. This year’s festival will run from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.” Guests like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Ben Affleck are all set to attend to represent their upcoming films.

