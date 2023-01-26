Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles

Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love.

Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and while the process is messy, I find it beautiful.”

Fieg compiled images of the store’s conception in order to showcase his creative process. The images and more information on the store can be found in their Kith Beverly Hills Journal on the Kith blog. Kith also has flagship stores in Soho, Brooklyn, Paris, Miami and Hawaii, among others.

Beyond the Los Angeles store, Kith also recently partnered with floral company Venus et Fleur once again to release a limited-edition collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. The two luxury brands are creating a reimagined Le Douze arrangement which contains a dozen Eternity roses that embody the Kith’s extensive color palette. The roses are colored in warm tones like forest green, cream, brownish gray and a burnt tangerine tone.

Ronnie Fieg was recognized for his work in the industry and his unique collaborations this past November when he was honored as the Retailer of the Year at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards. In the past year, he has worked with many brands like New Balance, Vans and Asics.

