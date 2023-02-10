Zuri Hall Sees Red in Daring Fishnet Dress & Pointy Pumps at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Zuri Hall made a fiery red statement on the red carpet as she attended the 2023 NFL Honors tonight.

The reporter wore a red fishnet turtleneck dress by Sukeina that featured an embroidered design along the bodice. The lower section of the gown had cutouts along the hips that sat right above a feathered skirt.

Zuri Hall attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Hall accessorized the look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and a stacked gold ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style that cascaded down the back of her gown with her bangs facing forward bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Makeup artist Mark Quirmit created her stunning look.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude pumps. The glossy heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

A closer look at Zuri Hall’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

