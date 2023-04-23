Zoe Saldana Sparkles In Diamond Sequin Armani Dress & Pyramid Pumps at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Paris Premiere

Zoe Saldana brought sparkling style to the European premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” on Saturday. The award-winning actress joined her castmates including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Pom Klementieff on the red carpet at Disneyland Paris.

Saldana looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a plunging sequin gown from Armani Privé’s spring 2023 couture collection. The backless dress was decorated with black, pink and green accents and featured a deep V-neckline and pointy hem.

Zoe Saldana attends Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3” premiere at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Disney

Zoe Saldana attends Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3” premiere at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

To give her dress the moment it deserved, the “Colombiana” star slicked her hair back into a bun and simply accessorized with small hoop earrings. As for makeup, the entertainer went with glittery green eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Priyanka Chopra Goes for Drama in Green Feather-Embellished Valentino Dress & Heels at 'Citadel' Premiere in Rome Madelyn Cline Dons Plunging Cowl Neck Dress & Pumps at TAG Heuer Carrera's 60th Anniversary Olga Tañón Dons White Hot Power Suit & Sandals at Latin American Music Awards 2023

Zoe Saldana attends Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3” European premiere at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Giving her ensemble a classic finish, Saldana paired her dress with sheer tights and a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured a pointy triangular toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a pyramid heel.

A closer look at Zoe Saldana’s pumps at the European Gala Event for “Guardians of the Galaxy” in Paris on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

(L-R) Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Director James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillan attend Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3” European premiere at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images For Disney

When it comes to fashion, Saldaña knows how to make a statement on and off the red carpet. She loves to experiment with her looks. As for footwear, the entertainer favors dramatic looks with unexpected details. Some of her favorite labels are Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and the Michael Kors collection.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” follows the cast of superheroes as they continue to grieve the loss of Glamora. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) later rallies his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″officially hits theaters on May 5.

PHOTOS: See more of Saldana’s chic shoe style through the years.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.