Zoe Levin Sparkles in Backless Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Platforms at ‘White House Plumbers’ Premiere

Zoe Levin made a sleek statement on the red carpet at the premiere of HBO’s “White House Plumbers” this week. The satirical drama miniseries, which stars Levin, James Marsden, Woody Harrelson and Kiernan Shipka, premieres on May 1.

While arriving to the show’s premiere at 92nd Street Y in New York City on Monday night, Levin posed in a sparkling floor-length dress. The “Palo Alto” actress‘ dark style featured a rounded cutout back with long sleeves and a dynamic thigh-high slit. The piece was given a glamorous finish with a coating of small crystals, which caught the light in hues of silver, white, blue, green and red.

Zoe Levin attends HBO’s “White House Plumbers” New York Premiere at 92nd Street Y in New York City on April 17, 2023. CREDIT: Ord/WireImage

Levin’s attire was finished with thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a neutral nude manicure.

Zoe Levin attends HBO’s “White House Plumbers” New York Premiere at 92nd Street Y in New York City on April 17, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Levin strapped into a sleek pair of block-heeled sandals. Her faintly glossy style featured thick front platforms and chunky block heels, all crafted from smooth black leather. The pair gained a sleek edge from asymmetric cutout toe straps, as well as winding leather straps that wrapped and knotted around her ankles. The pair gave the actress’ attire a whimsically retro finish, while remaining sharp and formal for the occasion.

A closer look at Levin’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Levin’s shoe style is sleek and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Bonding” actress often wears platform and strap-accented sandals in metallic and neutral hues from brands including Valentino. Off-duty, she can be spotted in low-top and chunky sneakers from New Balance and Adidas, as well as chunky lace-up boots.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have evolved over the years in the gallery.