Zendaya Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Leather Versace Dress & Stiletto Pumps at CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards

You can always count on Zendaya to serve a look and she did just that while attending CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The “Euphoria” star was one of the honorees at this year’s event, receiving the Star of the Year Award for her compassionate onscreen performances.

Zendaya looked stunning for the ceremony held at the Omnia Nightclub at Caesar’s Palace. The Emmy Award-winning actress appeared on the red carpet in a vintage Versace dress.

Zendaya attends CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Zendaya receives the Star of the Year Award, at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: WireImage

Hailing from the Italian luxury label’s fall 2001 collection, the form-fitting dress featured a rosette lace pattern, light brown leather paneling, a belted cowl neck top, a backward corset and a daring high-slit at the back.

Zendaya accessorized her look with Bulgari jewelry including dainty dangling earrings, a collection of beaded bracelets and a few midi rings. As for glam, the Golden Globe winner opted for classic old Hollywood glamour with voluminous curls, bronzy eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip.

Giving the look a sharp finish, Zendaya slipped into a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps. The entertainer’s leather style included an elongated triangular toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Zendaya attends CinemaCon’s Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zendaya has been spotted in an array of shoe styles including, strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The entertainer has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

