Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps

Zendaya made a dynamic red carpet return for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The actress is nominated this evening for the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Rue in HBO Max’s “Euphoria.”

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Zendaya wore a paneled Versace gown. The Emmy-winning actress’ ensemble featured a bustier-style bodice with a deep neckline and rounded cups, crafted from black and light green silk. The piece was finished with curved ruffles that cascaded down the back into a long skirt with a flowing train, as well as a sharp thigh-high front slit.

Zendaya’s outfit was finished by longtime stylist Law Roach with a sparkling diamond bracelet, fringed post earrings and a cocktail ring from Bulgari.

When it came to footwear, Zendaya opted for her go-to shoe silhouette to complete her outfit: pointed-toe pumps. The “Zapped” actress’ style included smooth black uppers that matched her dress, as well as the pair’s traditional triangular toes. Rounded counters within the open D’Orsay silhouette finished the set, giving it a modern appearance. Though the style’s heels could not be seen, they likely encompassed 4-5-inch stilettos — traditional for both the shoe shape, as well as Zendaya’s past red carpet footwear.

Zendaya attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

