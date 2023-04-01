Zendaya Takes Flight in Blue and Gold Beaded Gown with Heels at the Opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Turning heads, Zendaya made a rare appearance at the opening of India’s newest cultural landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. Also in attendance was Zendaya’s boyfriend and fellow “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland along with her former stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com

For the star-studded occasion, the “Euphoria” star was dressed in a stunning Rahul Mishra gown comprised of a sparkling blue tulle that was draped up and over Zendaya’s shoulder along with a contrasting tropical floral fabric. The bodice of her gown was sculptural and eye-catching, comprised of an interesting gold strappy bra top made out of what appeared to be tiny gilded bird motifs taking flight. Deep blue rhinestoned tulle cascaded down “The Greatest Showman” actress’ back featuring floral trim, the fabric trailing behind her as she traversed the flash of cameras.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Zendaya attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com

Although her shoes weren’t visible under the lengthy hem of her dress, Zendaya was most likely wearing a pair of pumps, her go-to shoe style.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Shake It Up” actress has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. She also serves as a frequent collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics. The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and others.

Zendaya (L) with designer Rahul Mishra (C) and Law Roach (R) attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. CREDIT: Kaushal / Ajay / SplashNews.com

