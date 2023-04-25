Zendaya Suits Up in Backless Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit & White-Hot Louboutins at CinemaCon 2023

Zendaya was sharply suited while promoting her upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” at State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The science fiction drama, which stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, premieres on Nov. 3.

Zendaya arrived with Chalamet at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday for the occasion, wearing a suiting-inspired Louis Vuitton jumpsuit. The Emmy Award-winning actress‘ ensemble, hailing from the brand’s fall 2023 collection, featured a backless light beige vest bodice with a plunging neckline, layered with plaid houndstooth base paneling and light brown pleated trousers. The piece was finished with a cinched black leather belt attachment.

Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Zendaya’s outfit was finished with gleaming gold hoop earrings, as well as a stack of matching bangles and a layered gold and diamond ring.

(L-R): Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Zendaya finished her outfit with a sleek pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. The “Frenemies” star’s style featured smooth white leather uppers with triangular toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels, complete with a glossy sheen. The height-boosting pair was finished with Louboutin’s signature red soles, further elevating her attire with its dramatic pop of color.

A closer look at Zendaya’s heels. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Zendaya has been spotted in strappy sandals, boots and pumps from Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and Casadei. The former “Shake It Up” actress also serves as a collaborator with fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and as a brand ambassador for labels including Valentino, Bulgari, Lancôme and Covergirl Cosmetics.

The actress has even ventured into designing, having launched her affordable clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016. Zendaya has become a front-row fixture during fashion month as well, attending runway shows for Michael Kors, Vera Wang and Rebecca Minkoff, among others.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

This story has been edited by Renan Botelho. Learn more about Footwear News.

PHOTOS: Discover Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution in the gallery.