Zendaya Takes the Stage in White Cutout Bra Top & Pointed Pumps at NAACP Awards 2023

Zendaya made a second fashion statement this evening at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, presenting the ceremony’s Outstanding Motion Picture Award onstage to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

While arriving on the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Zendaya wore a silky white bra top, complete with a deep neckline and starburst-shaped cutouts in each cup. The piece was paired with a matching column skirt, which prominently featured the same starburst cutouts across its waistline.

Zendaya attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Stylist Law Roach opted to pair the sleek, minimalist outfit with no jewelry, allowing its textures and patterns to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Zendaya opted for her go-to shoe silhouette to complete her outfit: pointed-toe pumps. The Emmy Award-winning actress’ style included smooth white patent leather uppers with stiletto heels, matching her dress to create a streamlined, monochrome appearance.

Zendaya presents the Outstanding Motion Pictures Award onstage at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

As previously mentioned, this was only the actress’ second outfit of the night. Her first featured a black and lime-green paneled Versace gown, paired with pointed black D’Orsay pumps and Bulgari’s sparkling diamond jewelry.

Zendaya attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

