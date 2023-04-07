Zazie Beetz Goes Green in Fringe-Trimmed Dress & Ankle Boots at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

Zazie Beetz attended GQ’s Global Creativity Awards in New York yesterday. The first-ever inaugural event was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.
The “Atlanta” actress graced the high-profile red carpet event in a sleeveless bright green dress made of a crushed velvet fabric featuring fringe trim.
Beetz’s dress also featured an asymmetrical neckline and geometric cutouts on the waist and bodice. Similarly daring, the skirt of the German-American thespian’s gown featured a leg-climbing side slit.
The “Deadpool 2” star’s dress was worn with striking jewelry that included stacked pendant necklaces fastened to colorful gemstones and pearls along with a matching charm bracelet and dangling earrings. Beetz’s hair was worn in an intricate braided cascading ponytail, slicked back and up in order to create a sculptural appearance that fell down her shoulder.
On her feet, Beetz stepped out in black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with short stiletto heels and a sleek silhouette. The pair were made of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. A go-to shoe style for many, Beetz included, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.