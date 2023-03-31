Zaya Wade Serves Sharp Style in Pocket Miniskirt & Thong Boots at GLAAD Media Awards 2023 With Gabrielle Union

Zaya Wade brought sharp style to the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The 15-year-old fashion influencer joined her stepmother Gabrielle Union at the annual event.

Wade and Union made a fashionable duo while arriving on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut at Miu Miu’s fall 2023 show, wore a full ensemble by the brand.

Zaya’s outfit consisted of a cropped black blazer and spandex shorts. The bottoms were layered with a miniskirt that featured two oversized pockets at the front.

Zaya Wade attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

(L-R) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Union looked stunning for the occasion. The “Being Mary Jane” star donned a colorful embellished dress by Moschino with gold metallic platform sandals.

Sticking to a minimal moment, the budding fashionista accessorized her look with a white handbag. Completing Zaya’s wardrobe were Miu Miu’s thong knee-high boots. The stretch nappa style features a 15.7-inch boot leg, leather sole and a 1.7-inch heel.

A closer look at Zaya Wade’s Miu Miu Knee-High Thong Boots at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

(L-R) Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Zaya has been leaving her mark in the fashion industry as well as making a name for herself as an activist. Shortly after making her modeling debut in Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show she landed a Puma campaign.

The style maven constantly displays her personal knack for trendy silhouettes, popular labels and effervescent pops of color. She often steps out in luxury labels like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Ph5 and emerging POC brands.

Zaya Wade attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

