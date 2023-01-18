Yung Miami Serves Sleek Glamour In Sheer Off-The-Shoulder Dress & Studded Sandals at ‘You People’ Premiere

Yung Miami attends the premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Yung Miami served sleek glamour at the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” in Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

Miami makes an appearance in the film alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London and Jonah Hill. “You People” will be available to stream on Jan. 27 and follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

Yung Miami attends the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For the occasion, Miami wore an off-the-shoulder dress. The sheer garment had long fitted sleeves and a floor-length maxi skirt. To further elevate the moment, the City Girls rapper accessorized with statement oversized earrings, a collection of bangle bracelets and a black leather square clutch.

Miami went with soft sultry glam and a glossy neutral pout. She pinned some of her hair away from her face and let the rest of her wavy tresses cascade down her back.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer seemingly completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole and a studded strap that wrapped tightly around the ankle.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Yung Miami attends the premiere of Netflix’s “You People” on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The 28-year-old rap star continues to influence her fans and slay every single look she wears. Miami never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers.

