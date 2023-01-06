Yung Miami Gets Daring in Cutout Crop Top With Maxi Skirt & Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Yung Miami was a show-stopper at the “BMF” season two premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. The Starz crime-drama series unpacks the true story of two brothers who give birth to the Black Mafia Family.

Yung Miami commanded attention as she appeared on the black carpet. The City Girls rapper and “Caresha Please” podcast host gave a monochromatic moment a daring twist for the occasion. Miami wore a black long-sleeve crop top that featured daring cutouts at the center and was held together with sparkling crystal-embellished straps. The “Period” artist teamed the top with a black low-rise maxi skirt.

Yung Miami attends the season 2 premiere of ‘BMF’ (Black Mafia Family) held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Jan. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To amp up the glam factor, Miami complemented her ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, rhinestone waist beads, several midi rings and a small sparkling silver clutch. She swapped her usual long tresses for a blunt-cut bob that was parted in the middle.

Gianvito Rossi Camoscio Crystal Mule Sandals. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

Completing Miami’s look was the Gianvito Rossi Camoscio Crystal Mule Sandals. The leather silhouette features three crystal-embellished band uppers, open pointed-toe and sits on a 4.2-inch stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

The 28-year-old rap star continues to influence her fans and slay every single look she wears. Miami never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers.

