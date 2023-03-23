‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Bring Metallic Heels & Blazer Dresses to Season 2 Premiere Red Carpet

The stars aligned for the world premiere of “Yellowjackets” season 2 this week — and they brought strong style statements with them to the red carpet.

Christina Ricci made a sharp entrance in a backless navy knit Fendi dress, paired with slouchy black leather boots. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich finished her look with gold-toned crystal chandelier earrings, layered diamond-encrusted gold and silver bangle bracelets and a beaded re-released Fendi Baguette handbag.

Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Melanie Lynskey popped in vibrant color, wearing a sleek sheer-paneled bustier top beneath a turquoise blazer dress. The actress’ outfit was complemented with a metallic gold Tyler Ellis clutch, sparkling drop earrings and mirrored gold peep-toe sandals.

Related Juliette Lewis Shines in Patchwork Dress & Silver Schutz Boots at 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere Christina Ricci Embraces All-Black Dressing in Backless Bodycon Dress & Slouchy Boots at 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Her Lace-Up Heels for JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve's Second Drop

Melanie Lynskey attends the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tawny Cypress elegantly floated onto the red carpet in a pleated ivory silk halter dress, paired with delicate drop earrings and metallic silver-heeled sandals.

Tawny Cypress at the world premiere of season 2 of “Yellowjackets” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Juliette Lewis made a shimmering statement, posing in a silver, gold and bronze patchwork Olivier Theyskens gown. Stylists Dani + Emma elevated her look’s shiny tones with silver Schutz boots, a bronze Tyler Ellis clutch and stone drop earrings from Kallati Jewelry.

Juliette Lewis attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jasmin Savoy Brown flowed into the black carpet during the premiere, styled by Amanda Lim in a sweeping black Ronald Van Der Kemp gown and sleeve cuffs, Neil Lane earrings and Sergio Rossi heels.

Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hunter Doohan made a sleek entrance, hitting the red carpet in a jet-black suit, tank top and glossy boots, paired with a thick silver chain necklace by stylist Danyul Brown.

Hunter Doohan attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Courtney Eaton made a slick statement for the occasion, dressed by stylist Erica Cloud in a plunging black minidress with slingback Aldo pumps.

Courtney Eaton attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elijah Wood opted for an easygoing moment while making his return to the red carpet, arriving in a light brown suit with a classic white shirt and dark leather boots.

Elijah Wood at the world premiere of season 2 of “Yellowjackets” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

PHOTOS: Discover stars at the “Yellowjackets” season 2 premiere in the gallery.