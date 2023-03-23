‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Bring Metallic Heels & Blazer Dresses to Season 2 Premiere Red Carpet

The stars aligned for the world premiere of “Yellowjackets” season 2 this week — and they brought strong style statements with them to the red carpet.
Christina Ricci made a sharp entrance in a backless navy knit Fendi dress, paired with slouchy black leather boots. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich finished her look with gold-toned crystal chandelier earrings, layered diamond-encrusted gold and silver bangle bracelets and a beaded re-released Fendi Baguette handbag.
Melanie Lynskey popped in vibrant color, wearing a sleek sheer-paneled bustier top beneath a turquoise blazer dress. The actress’ outfit was complemented with a metallic gold Tyler Ellis clutch, sparkling drop earrings and mirrored gold peep-toe sandals.
Tawny Cypress elegantly floated onto the red carpet in a pleated ivory silk halter dress, paired with delicate drop earrings and metallic silver-heeled sandals.
Juliette Lewis made a shimmering statement, posing in a silver, gold and bronze patchwork Olivier Theyskens gown. Stylists Dani + Emma elevated her look’s shiny tones with silver Schutz boots, a bronze Tyler Ellis clutch and stone drop earrings from Kallati Jewelry.
Jasmin Savoy Brown flowed into the black carpet during the premiere, styled by Amanda Lim in a sweeping black Ronald Van Der Kemp gown and sleeve cuffs, Neil Lane earrings and Sergio Rossi heels.
Hunter Doohan made a sleek entrance, hitting the red carpet in a jet-black suit, tank top and glossy boots, paired with a thick silver chain necklace by stylist Danyul Brown.
Courtney Eaton made a slick statement for the occasion, dressed by stylist Erica Cloud in a plunging black minidress with slingback Aldo pumps.
Elijah Wood opted for an easygoing moment while making his return to the red carpet, arriving in a light brown suit with a classic white shirt and dark leather boots.
Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.
PHOTOS: Discover stars at the “Yellowjackets” season 2 premiere in the gallery.