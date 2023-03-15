Yara Shahidi Wears Trench Coat As a Skirt With Pointy Pumps at ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

Yara Shahidi appeared at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations” in Los Angeles last night. Shahidi was dressed in a menswear-inspired Jonathan Simkhai dress made of upcycled cotton inspired by the look of a trench coat along with nude heels.

Shahidi featured neutrals predominantly in white and tans with a strapless wrap-around bodice that transitioned into a tan “trench coat” folded down into a maxi-style skirt.

Yara Shahidi attends Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations” red carpet premiere at Hammer Museum on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The outerwear-inspired ensembles skirt featured a gathered layer with brown buttons followed by a rather simple and straightforward construction at the hem that stopped just above the thespian’s ankles.

As for accessories, Shahidi went for gold, donning a choker, mid-sized hoops and a few statement-making rings that offered her look an unmistakable shine. The model wore her brown locks slicked and parted down the middle for a clean and tidy appearance that matched the look of her dress.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Shahidi wore a pair of matt nude pointed-toe pumps. The pair appeared to have thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Grown-ish” star a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Shahidi included.

A closer look at Yara Shahidi’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Yara Shahidi attends Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations” red carpet premiere at Hammer Museum on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

No heel is too high for Shahidi. The “Black-ish” actress frequently wears sleek pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots from brands including Christian Louboutin, Paris Texas, Alexander McQueen and Off-White — and counts Louboutin’s So Kate pumps as a frequent favorite. When off-duty, Shahidi favors Adidas sneakers and slides, often wearing limited-edition pairs from the brand’s collaborations with herself, Pharrell Williams, Ivy Park and more.

Shahidi is also a star in the fashion world, serving as a front-row fixture and campaign model for brands including Chanel, Dior, Tory Burch, Coach and Prada.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Yara Shahidi’s chic style transformation.