Winnie Harlow Brightens Up in Yellow Armani Privé Dress & Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Winnie Harlow brought bright style to the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars.

Harlow arrived at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on Sunday night for the 95th Academy Award, wearing a light yellow Armani Privé gown. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2005 couture collection, her 18-year-old piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline, slim bodice and sharply draped train. The model’s attire gained am modern edge from a black side bodice zipper, further embellished with a large sequined black flower accent.

Winnie Harlow attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Harlow’s attire was glamorously finished with a sparkling diamond cuff bracelet, collar necklaces, layered rings and drop earrings, as well as a simple black bar clutch that smoothly matched her dress’ accents.

When it came to shoes, Harlow’s footwear could not be seen beneath her gown’s flowing hem. However, it’s likely the piece was paired with a complementary or matching set of heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps, given the model’s penchant for both silhouettes on the red carpet.

Winnie Harlow attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023.. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

