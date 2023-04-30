Winnie Harlow Serves ’80s Glamour in Hooded Dress and Hidden Heels at 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Winnie Harlow brought a pop of color to the red carpet for the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

On Saturday night, Harlow arrived to the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. for the occasion in a hooded Altuzarra gown. The model’s attire, hailing from Joseph Altuzarra’s fall 2023 collection, featured a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a draped bodice and floor-length hem. The golden yellow piece was finished with a draped hood, reminiscent of similar popular ’80s styles worn by Grace Jones that have grown in popularity today — as seen on stars including Bella Hadid, Jenna Ortega and Lori Harvey.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Harlow accented her ensemble with gold jewelry coated in diamonds, including two cocktail rings, a stack of thin bracelets and drop earrings with celestial star charms.

When it came to footwear, Harlow’s shoes couldn’t be fully seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, a glimpse of the pair revealed a triangular sole crafted from metallic gold leather. The set’s sharp silhouette suggested the shape of a pointed-toe sandal or pump to finish Harlow’s outfit, likely completed with thin stiletto heels. However, regardless of its silhouette, the pair certainly complemented her attire with a gleaming finish.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner event celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. The evening’s guests included President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Madix and Winnie Harlow, among numerous others.

