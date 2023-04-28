Will Anderson Jr. Delivers Dapper Style in Striped Suit & Suede Loafers at NFL Draft 2023

University of Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Jr. made a striking arrival at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo.

He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in his sophomore year and is considered one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming in as the third-round pick, the Alabama Crimson Tide alum is heading to Houston to join the Texans.

Will Anderson at the NFL Draft 2023 CREDIT: Getty Images

Anderson slipped on a slim, double-breasted linen suit with a wide peak lapel, double vents, and natural shoulder. It featured a signature 2×6 button placement, patch pockets, and was accompanied by matching flat-front trousers that have a wide waistband and side adjusters for a comfortable fit. He accessorized with bold diamond jewelry and even added some bling to his lapel with diamond-encrusted pins with his initials.

Related Bryce Young Wears Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Pink Dior Suit at NFL Draft 2023 C.J. Stroud Brings 'Pastor Sharp' Style in Soto & Co. Artistic Suit & Sparkling Louboutins to NFL Draft 2023 Brittney Spencer Hits High Notes Singing National Anthem in 70s-Inspired Jumpsuit & Rhinestoned Sneakers at NFL Draft 2023

Will Anderson Jr. celebrates after being selected third overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. CREDIT: Getty Images

Anderson completed his look with a pair of brown suede loafers that featured two gold buckles. Loafers have been a popular trend at NFL drafts for years. In 2021, top draft picks like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson opted for classic black loafers to complement their custom suits. In previous years, players such as Saquon Barkley and Quinnen Williams have made bold statements with their footwear, choosing patterned and embellished loafers. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with many players opting for this stylish and comfortable shoe option to complete their draft-day look.

Best defensive player and best dressed? @will_anderson28 bringing it 🔥 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/QoIzcSu6UI — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

As a football player, Will Anderson Jr.’s style and fashion often reflect his athletic background. He can usually be seen in athletic wear, such as hoodies, joggers, and sneakers, during games and events. However, he also enjoys dressing up for occasions, often opting for sharp suits and ties.

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, and C.J. Stroud.

PHOTOS: NFL Draft Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates