Why the Oscars Red Carpet Is Champagne This Year

The Oscars red carpet will look a little different this year — most notably in its color, which will not be red at all, but instead a hue of champagne. The now-viral new color was revealed on Wednesday at a rollout event in Los Angeles with this year’s Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m thrilled, I’m honored, I’m excited, mostly about the carpet. I mean, this carpet is so beautiful. It’s a remnant, we got it for a very good price downtown,” Kimmel humorously said.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The carpet, which measures 900-feet long, will swap its traditional crimson hue for the beige-yellow champagne color due to an aesthetic choice. The decision was made by the event’s new creative consultants and is the first to defer from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The process for changing the red carpet’s hue included a design submission, made with consideration of elements including fire marshals, police and event sponsors. Though five shades were considered, the final carpet will include darker hues that turn lighter once attendees enter its last tent. In the spirit of transitioning from day to night, the color helps block the light.

Zendaya attends the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

No celebrities have made negative statements towards the new carpet color yet, though nominee Jamie Lee Curtis noted on Twitter that the hue would “match her drapes.” The carpet’s new color will undoubtedly affect the presentation of attendees’ ensembles this year.

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event.