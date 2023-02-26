Viola Davis Goes Regal in Purple Pleated Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Viola Davis popped in regal purple at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. The actress received the award for Outstanding Literary Work, Non-Fiction for her memoir, “Finding Me.”

Davis looked stunning as she arrived at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The EGOT Award winner posed for photos in a purple halter-neck gown. The garment featured subtle, pleated details throughout and included a dramatic train that delicately swept the carpet as she walked.

Viola Davis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To amp up the glam factor, “The Woman King” star accessorized with a dramatic cuff earring, diamond bracelets and carried a small black clutch. Davis parted her curly tresses on the side and rounded out the look with soft, dewy makeup.

Davis’ dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her wardrobe with platform heels, pointed-toe pumps or statement sandals. On red carpets, the “How to Get Away with Murder” alum tends to gravitate towards shoes from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Viola Davis attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

