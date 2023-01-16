Viola Davis Sparkles in Glittery Valentino Dress at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis brought sparkly style to the Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 in Los Angeles tonight. Davis is nominated for Best Actress for her role in “The Woman King.”

The award-winning actress appeared on the red carpet alongside her husband Julius Tennon. For the occasion, Davis wore a glittering brown gown by Valentino. The piece included a floor-length cape that delicately swept the ground as she walked. The garment also had ruffled detailing on the neckline and a slit near the shoulder.

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

To amp up the glam factor, the “How to Get Away With Murder” star accessorized with dangling curved earrings and a rectangle diamond ring. Davis rounded out the look with the smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Unfortunately, the length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she slipped into pointed-toe pumps, heeled sandals or sandals.

Davis’ husband Julius Tennon was sharply suited for the ceremony. Tennon gave his ensemble a boost of color with yellow button-down shirt and black bow tie. He tied his ensemble together with black leather loafers.

Viola Davis attends the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery.