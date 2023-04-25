Viola Davis Delivers Shimmery Style in Fringe Dress & Heels at Chaplin Award Gala 2023 With Husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis gave her red carpet style a shimmery upgrade for the Chaplin Award Gala 2023 in New York on Monday. The EGOT Award winner arrived at Alice Truly Hall’s Lincoln Center with her husband Julius Tennon. Davis was honored with the 48th Chaplin Award at the annual ceremony.

For the occasion, Davis wore a black strapless dress by Jason Wu. The piece featured a bustier top, a flowy floor-length skirt and was adorned with glittery gold fringe throughout. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, “The Woman King” star opted for minimal accessories and styled her blunt-cut bob straight.

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon attend the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Davis’ husband Julius Tennon looked dapper for the evening in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and blue satin tie. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.

Davis’ completed her outfit with a pair of open-toe sandals. For red carpet events, the “Air: Courting A Legend” star tends to gravitate towards styles from labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. When she’s off-duty, Davis can be seen in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

Viola Davis attends the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red-carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

(L-R) Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain at the Chaplin Award Gala held at Alice Tully Hall’s Lincoln Center on April 24, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

The Chaplin Award Gala is the most significant fundraising event, helping to support the organization’s ongoing work to enhance the awareness, accessibility and understanding of the art of cinema. This year’s ceremony was held at Alice Truly Hall’s Lincoln Center and presented honoree Viola Davis with the 48th Chaplin Award.

