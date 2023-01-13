Viola Davis Upgrades Traditional Power Suit With Boxy Shorts & Sharp Pumps at AFI Awards Luncheon

Viola Davis brought her bold style to the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 13. “The Woman King” star put a trendy twist on a traditional power suit for the occasion.

While arriving at the Four Seasons Hotel, Davis appeared on the red carpet in a light blue suit. Her ensemble included a sharp 3/4 sleeve blazer that featured wide lapels and was accented with coordinating buttons along the bodice. Instead of trousers, the award-winning actress complemented the overcoat with a pair of shorts and a light-blue turtleneck.

Viola Davis attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. CREDIT: Getty Images

Committing to a minimalistic moment, the Golden Globe winner simply accessorized with oversized hoop earrings. She styled her hair in a straight blunt cut bob and let bangs frame her face. For glam, Davis went with a dust of blush and a glossy pout.

Related Michelle Yeoh Suits Up in Embroidered Blazer & Square-Toe Pumps at AFI Awards Luncheon Meghann Fahy Reunites With 'The White Lotus' Co-Star Theo James in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Knee-High Boots at AFI Awards Luncheon Kate Beckinsale Gets Whimsical in Black & White Checkered Pajamas With Platform Boots

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer tied her outfit together with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had an elongated, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a small stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Viola Davis attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. CREDIT: Getty Images

Davis has captivated fashion lovers with a parade of red carpet looks over the years. She has an affinity for statement earrings, monochrome moments, bold prints and classic separates. Davis has easily become one to watch since working with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the actress often wears coordinating pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in thong sandals, flats and mesh sneakers — plus one of her go-to shoes, a pair of gold platform brogues by Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Davis’ red carpet style evolution.