Vanessa Williams Sparkles in Mesh Dress & Strappy Sandals at Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

Vanessa Williams made an appearance on the red carpet at the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala in New York City on March 6. The event included a seated dinner, live auction and an exclusive concert by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster.

Williams delivered glamorous style for the occasion held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The “Soul Food” actress arrived at the affair in a black midi dress. The piece had one long mesh sleeve and had an asymmetrical accent that was outlined with crystal-embellished detailing.

Vanessa Williams attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

To place more emphasis on her wardrobe, Williams styled her hair in a chic updo. The fashion designer amped up the glam factor by accessorizing with black glittery hoop earrings and a satin rectangle clutch. She added a pop of color to her look with metallic blue nails. As for makeup, the entertainer went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Desperate Housewives” star tied her completed her outfit with a set of sparkling sandals. The silhouette had a square outsole with a thick strap across the toe and around the ankle.

Vanessa Williams attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A closer look at Vanessa Williams sparkling strappy sandals at the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala in New York City on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

This is the second time that Williams had made an appearance at a high-profile event. She recently attended Pamella Roland’s fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show in February. She wore a cropped black and white printed blazer with a lace top and a high-waist floor-length satin skirt. Adding a dose of edge to the look, she slipped into a pair of red boots.

Vanessa Williams attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on Feb. 14, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

