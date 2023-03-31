Vanessa Williams Slips on Holographic Heels & Pink Feathered Dress at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Vanessa Williams attended the 34th GLAAD Media Awards last night in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Williams was joined by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage to present the award for Outstanding Documentary which went to “Framing Agnes.” The two of them work together as judges on “Queens of the Universe.”

For the event, Williams donned an eye-catching hot pink midi-length dress featuring a faux mock neckline in a sheer white fabric that transitioned into a large tuft of pink faux feather trim that sat off-the-shoulders.

Vanessa Williams attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The dress was short-sleeved and featured shiny sequined and beaded adornments in different sizes and shapes scattered all across the body of Williams‘ dress for a high-shine finish.

On the accessories front, the “Queen of the Universe” judge wore dangling gold earrings encrusted with colorful gemstones accompanied by a matching metallic ring in a chunky style. As for her hair, Williams wore her tresses short and swept to one side in a chic and effortless pixie cut that framed her features.

Vanessa Williams attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On her feet, Williams opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy holographic pointed-toe pumps that made for a high-shine addition. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and thick ankle straps that offered a sturdy construction. The “Dance with Me” actress’ footwear reflected a multitude of colors in bright pinks and greens that complimented the look of her dress.

A closer look at Vanessa Williams’ shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic