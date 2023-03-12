Vanessa Hudgens Is Chicly ’60s at Oscars 2023 in Vintage Chanel Dress & Satin Pumps for Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens made a chic vintage statement for the 2023 Oscars.

Hudgens arrived at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on Sunday night for the occasion, wearing a two-toned vintage Chanel dress. The “Tick…Tick…Boom!” actress‘ black ensemble featured a strapless silhouette with a curved neckline, which streamed into a lightly flared ankle-length hem. The piece was further cinched by two metal-framed pearl buttons at its waistline, as well as white neck and hem trim for a sharp retro color-blocking appeal.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Hudgens slipped into a pair of versatile pointed-toe pumps. Her black satin style featured smooth uppers with triangular toes and curved counters, sleekly complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Hudgens’ pumps. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stylists Jason Bolden and John Mumblo finished the “Spring Breakers” actress’ attire with a black hair bow, as well as gleaming clover-shaped diamond earrings and a matching necklace by Roberto Coin, for a glamorous finish. Together, the pieces brought a versatile component to Hudgens’ attire while remaining timelessly formal and classic for the occasion.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

