Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Pinault Goes Dark in Dramatic Hooded Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Salma Hayek‘s daughter, Valentina Pinault, brought slick style to the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony this week. The 15-year-old heiress was at the event to support her mother, who was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100 — Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Pinault wore a dramatic black dress. Her floor-length style featured a halter silhouette with a rounded neckline, which cinched upwards to create an edgy draped hood. The heiress complemented the piece with black elbow-length leather gloves and a smooth matching rectangular clutch for added formality.

(L-R): Augustin James Evangelista, Salma Hayek, Valentina Pinault and Drew Barrymore at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: L. Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

Pinault’s attire was complete with a gleaming sculpted gold cut bracelet, as well as small stud earrings. The metallic accents caught the light as her and Hayek mingled with friends and associates, including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Linda Evangelista’s son Augustin James Evangelista.

When it came to footwear, Pinault’s footwear could not be seen beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s likely the Balenciaga muse finished her attire with a coordinating pair of pointed-toe pumps, mules or stiletto-heeled sandals, given her affinity for monochrome and complementary attire.

(L-R): Salma Hayek, Valentina Pinault, Augustin James Evangelista and Kim Kardashian at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: L. Busacca/Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

