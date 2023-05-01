Usher Slips on Spiked Louboutins for Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Designer Bianca Saunders

Usher brought his dapper style to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet tonight in New York. He wore Bianca Saunders for the occasion. She also happens to be his date for the night.

Usher’s look included an oversized yet structured blazer that he coupled with a classic button-down and matching trousers. The “Confessions” singer threw on leather gloves with bold rings to accessorize. Saunders coordinated with the performer in a black dress with white gloves and pumps.

Usher and Bianca Saunders at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Regarding Usher’s footwear, he brought in some contrast with white Christian Louboutin Chinchin Swing Leather Loafers. These leather-made shoes exude sophistication with their trapeze-shaped heel design. The fringe detailing and signature spikes at the front provides the perfect finishing touches to this statement piece. Leather loafers for men have been making a comeback in recent years, becoming a staple in modern fashion. The timeless design and versatility of leather loafers have made them a popular choice for both casual and formal occasions.

Usher at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The music icon is known for his versatile style and fashion choices. He often incorporates bold prints, unique textures, and standout accessories into his outfits, from sharp suits to casual streetwear. At the Met Gala, Usher has sported head-turning ensembles, such as his black and gold velvet suit in 2018 and his bright pink sequin jacket in 2019. He’s also an advocate for sustainable fashion and has collaborated with designers to create eco-friendly pieces.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

