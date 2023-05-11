Trisha Yearwood Brings Wild Flair in Leopard-Print Dress & Platforms to ACM Awards 2023 With Garth Brooks in Cowboy Boots

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks were a coordinated couple at the 2023 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas. The duo was among the many famous faces to make an appearance at the event.

Yearwood brought red-hot style to the celebration, donning a long-sleeve leopard-print midi dress. The piece was held together by a coordinating Dolce & Gabbana belt. To further elevate her ensemble, the Grammy Award-winning country music singer accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a gold choker necklace.

(L-R) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Garth Brooks was sharply suited in black for the occasion. “The Dance” artist wore a blazer that was layered with a button-down shirt and pleated trousers. Brooks complemented his wardrobe with a cowboy hat and Western boots.

Completing Yearwood’s outfit was a pair of platform sandals. The style easily gave her look a boost as it included a chunky round outsole and a thick rectangular heel.

Trisha Yearwood attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

Having a long and triumphant career, Yearwood is a country music legend who has won three ACM Awards, including the 1997 Female Vocalist of the Year.

Her fashion style is timeless and refined, usually consisting of classic designs with subtle jewelry. However, she also enjoys experimenting with bold prints and statement pieces, revealing her fun-loving nature. At the 2019 ACM Awards, she rocked a gorgeous black and white zebra print gown with intricate beading, displaying her remarkable fashion sense.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

