Trevor Noah Suits Up in Black & White With Patent Leather Oxfords at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet in style tonight in Los Angeles. This marks the comedian’s third consecutive year of hosting the star-studded event.

The comedian wore a black straight-leg trousers with a cream-white single-breasted blazer with a white button-down shirt and a black bowtie.

Trevor Noah attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Noah accessorized the dapper ensemble with an emerald-infused pin and a round-faced rose gold watch.

For shoes, Noah donned a pair of black patent-leather oxfords that featured a pointed toe and a lace-up silhouette. When it comes to footwear, the “Born a Crime” author is a man of classic tastes, preferring to go with a classic black oxford or loafer from designers like Christian Louboutin.

Trevor Noah hosts the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noah is known for his successful, seven-year run of “The Daily Show.” The comedian recently kicked off his worldwide comedy tour “Off the Record” on Jan. 20 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta before making his way across the rest of the U.S. and Europe.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

