Travis Kelce Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Heeled Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023

Travis Kelce attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs star suited up for the occasion, elevating formalwear in a colorful way with the addition of striking footwear.

The tight end was dressed dapperly for the big night in a blue blazer with tailored fit and shiny black buttons worn overtop a black or dark blue tee tucked in. On bottom, Kelce wore matching blue pleated trousers, also in a tailored style, the stylish pants stopping just above his ankles in order to naturally show off his shoes.

Travis Kelce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On the accessories front, Kelce wore a large silver watch with a shiny black face along with a pair of matching silver framed sunglasses with pitch-black lenses. Similarly, the sports star donned small silver hoop earrings encrusted with what appeared to be diamonds.

Related Carly Pearce Holds Court in Double Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 Shania Twain Pops in Purple Chanel Jacket, Matching Bra & Leather Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023 LeAnn Rimes Embraces Sheer Trend in Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals at CMT Music Awards 2023

Travis Kelce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for footwear, the athlete stepped out in a pair of tan pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with thick brown block heels and a sleek patent leather silhouette.

A closer look at Travis Kelce’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots. Kelce’s footwear has a sort of western quality thanks to the rugged utilitarian silhouette, making them just about perfect for the night’s festivities.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

PHOTOS: See all the live updates from the CMT Music Awards 2023.