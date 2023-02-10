Tracy Morgan Delivers Sharp Style in Satin Blazer & Checkered Loafers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Tracy Morgan brought sharp suiting to the red carpet at the 2023 NFL Honors. The actor is among the star-studded list of presenters for the night.

The comedian layered a white button-down shirt with a midnight blue satin jacquard blazer. He paired the jacket with a matching handkerchief and a velvet bow tie. He added black tailored trousers to the look.

Tracy Morgan at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Morgan elevated the look with diamond-embezzled accessories. He opted for a sparkling silver-toned statement ring and a rose gold linked watch with a diamond rim around the face.

The “Cop Out” actor completed the look by slipping into a pair of midnight blue checkered loafers. The dress shoes featured a lace-up closure and a round toe. The loafers brought slight height to the look with a black heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Tracy Morgan at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Morgan is known for bringing unique pairs of shoes to red carpet events. The actor has been seen slipping into everything from crystal-embellished sneakers to cap-toe loafers.

Tracy Morgan at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

