Tracee Ellis Ross Sharpens Oversized Top & Midi Skirt With Prada Slingback Pumps at ‘Poker Face’ Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in sharp style for the “Poker Face” premiere held at the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The Peacock series follows a tech billionaire who hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends at his Miami estate.

For the event, Ross wore a full ensemble by Prada. The “Black-ish” star’s outfit included a gray top that featured a round neckline and oversized sleeves. She complemented the piece with a matching mid-length skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the premiere of “Poker Face” held at Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the Emmy-nominated actress slicked her hair back into a bun and simply accessorized with several chunky midi rings and a black shoulder bag.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross slipped into Prada’s brushed leather slingback pumps. The triangle logo returns as a slightly padded leather detail and inspires the geometric line of the 2.9-inch heel, which gives the silhouette a modernist note.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with evening attire.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the premiere of “Poker Face” held at Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

