Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Bold Style in Lace Dress With Dramatic Yellow Gloves & Louboutins to Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross gave her edgy style a bold finish while attending the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The inaugural ceremony honors design talent ranging in categories from ready-to-wear to sustainability.

Ross was among the many stars to attend the event held at Goya Studios. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress arrived wearing a black lace dress from Erdem’s fall 2023 collection.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The see-through piece had a pleated waistline, an almost floor-length purple tinted skirt and was decorated with a floral pattern in velvet panels throughout.

Ross’ dress also featured eye-catching neon yellow sleeves that doubled as opera gloves. The dramatic gloves had billowy elements on the forearms and ruched accents near the wrists. The “Black-ish” star styled her hair in two long braids. As for makeup, the entertainer went with soft eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Kerry Washington Channels Janet Jackson in Red-Hot Split Pants & Louboutins for 'Rhythm Nation' Dance Demi Moore Pops in Sheer Green Dress & Sharp Pumps at Fashion Trust Awards 2023 Storm Reid Shines in Sparkly Silver Minidress & Louboutins at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Completing Ross’ look was Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick 100 Patent Leather Pumps in yellow. Made in Italy, the slip-on silhouette includes a sharp pointed-toe, leather sole, scalloped details on the side and a self-covered 4-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ Christian Louboutin Hot Chick Patent Pumps at the Fashion Trust Awards in LA on March 21, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images,,

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023.