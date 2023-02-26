Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Cutout Trend in Brandon Maxwell Dress & Louboutins at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross’ outfit was fresh off the runway for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The actress was nominated this evening for the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for her role in “Black-ish,” which was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Ross wore a black Brandon Maxwell dress directly from the designer’s fall 2023 collection, shown at New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Her ensemble consisted of a full runway look, featuring Maxwell’s black wool-silk Kim midi dress: a $2,695 style with a sleeveless silhouette and spliced keyhole accent.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Styled by Karla Welch, Ross’ attire was finished with jewelry from the same Maxwell collection: a single gleaming earring from a $995 Starburst pair and two matching $2,995 cuff bracelets, featuring clusters of sparkling white crystals for a dazzling finish. The full collection is available in a new trunk show until March 14 on Moda Operandi’s website.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Ross slipped into a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps to finish her outfit — which she deemed on Instagram as “Grown up lady dressing.” Her style featured smooth black patent leather uppers with triangular toes, as well as thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The glossy style provided a classic, versatile base to Ross’ outfit, allowing its textures and minimalist detailing to shine further.

A closer look at Ross’ pumps. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

