Tom Cruise Elevates Navy Suit With Leather Heeled Oxfords at Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2023

Tom Cruise made a sharp arrival at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. The actor is nominated at the Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — this year for Best Picture for his role as a producer on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Cruise hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills for the occasion, wearing a deep navy blue suit covered in a faint pinstripe print. The “Top Gun” star’s three-piece set included a button-up blazer, as well as a matching vest and pleated trousers. The trio was layered over a crisp white collared shirt, and accented by a light pink tie and white pocket square.

Tom Cruise attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023 CREDIT: Monica Schipper/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Cruise laced into an intricate pair of wingtip brogue oxfords. The “Mission Impossible” star’s style included black leather uppers with thin navy laces. The almond-toed set gained added flair from its namesake’s swirling perforations serving as toe accents and trim, emphasizing the dapper nature of Cruise’s ensemble. Thin leather soles, as well as short heels totaling at least 1 inch in height, smoothly completed the pair.

A closer look at Cruise’s brogues. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/WireImage

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon is an annual luncheon that celebrates the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers and craftspeople ahead of the Oscars. This year’s event, held before the March 12 awards ceremony, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Guests included an array of nominated stars, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Michelle Williams.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon in the gallery.