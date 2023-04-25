Timothée Chalamet Goes Grunge in Vintage Leather Vest, Pants & Boots at CinemaCon 2023

Timothée Chalamet brought vintage leather to the red carpet while promoting his upcoming film “Dune: Part Two” at State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The science fiction drama, which stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, premieres on Nov. 3.

Chalamet arrived with Zendaya at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday for the occasion, wearing a sleek vintage leather outfit from Helmut Lang. The new Bleu de Chanel face‘s attire, hailing from the brand’s spring 1998 collection, featured a black leather vest and pocketed trousers with geometric paneled stitching. The set was layered atop a white T-shirt for a casual finish, with a luxe twist from Cartier’s gleaming Juste un Clou bracelet — a nail-shaped cuff that ranges from $3,600 to $85,500 depending on its metals and embellishments.

Timothée Chalamet at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Zendaya, meanwhile, channeled dapper suiting in a backless Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, gold jewelry and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

(L-R): Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Where footwear was concerned, Chalamet finished his outfit with a set of glossy black boots. The “Call Me By Your Name” actor’s style featured faintly rounded toes with ankle-high zippered shafts, crafted from faintly shiny black leather. The set was complete with worn soles and thin 1 to 2-inch heels, bringing Chalamet a subtle height boost while simultaneously streamlining his ensemble.

A closer look at Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, wearing sleek boots on the red carpet is one of Chalamet’s signature styling moves. Glossy Chelsea and zip-up pairs from brands like Berluti, Saint Laurent and Celine are his most frequent go-to styles, as well as lace-up combat boots. When off-duty, Chalamet also wears neutral-toned sneakers from brands including New Balance and Bape, Louis Vuitton, Vans and Off-White — plus affordable Tretorn styles that retail for under $40.

