Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Plunging Sequined Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Tiffany Haddish made a glamorous appearance at the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York on Wednesday night.

Haddish looked stunning for the affair held at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Grammy award-winning comedian donned a plunging sequin dress. The glittering gown featured a red undertone and had a deep V-neckline, long breezy sleeves, a fitted bodice and maxi skirt.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

The “Girls Trip” star complemented her ensemble with statement earrings and several midi rings. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. Her platinum blond pixie was slicked down and styled in subtle waves.

Unfortunately, Haddish’s footwear was not visible. However, it is likely that she completed her look with heeled sandals, platform heels or pointed-toe pumps. For red carpet events, the “Night School” actress tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals with statement accents and embellishments.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. The entertainer never shies away from making fashionable statements. Haddish frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

