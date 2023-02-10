Tiffany Haddish Elevates Animal Print Dress With Corset & Wrap-Around Sandals at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Tiffany Haddish is serving a statement look— and laughs — tonight as a presenter at the 2023 NFL Honors awards held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.

The 2021 Grammy Award winner arrived on the red carpet wearing a black and gray animal print dress. The piece featured a crisscross halter neckline and an extreme thigh-high slit at the front. The garment was held together by a short black corset that had contour boning details and hook and eye closures at the center.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The “Girls Trip” star accessorized with a collection of diamond midi rings and small dainty earrings. Haddish slicked her blond pixie to the side and rounded out the look with soft glam.

Completing the Emmy Award-winning comedian’s look was a pair of black strappy sandals. The shoe style had double straps across the toe, three straps around the ankle and a round outsole.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s strappy sandals at the 12th annual NFL Honors on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

