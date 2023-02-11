Tiffany Haddish Casually Shines in Metallic Gold Sneakers and White Sweats at 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party

Tiffany Haddish attended the 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl party at The Clayton House yesterday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The “Girls Trip” actress’ red carpet appearance was a casual one, accompanied by closet staples and chunky sneakers.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Rolling Stone Super Bowl party at The Clayton House on Feb. 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Posed for photos, Haddish was outfitted in a long sleeve cream crew neck sweater which she wore with contrasting white sweatpants with a slouchy fit. Both the top and bottom are closet staples for many, making the outfit easily replicable. On the accessories front, the “Night School” star sported all-gold jewelry comprised mainly of a few chunky rings and a chain necklace fastened to a green gemstone. As for her hair Haddish wore her bleach blonde locks in a short pixie style situated into finger waves kept close to the scalp.

Keeping up the comfort, the comedian slipped into metallic gold sneakers with a playful oversized silhouette, thick white rubber soles, and matching stark white laces. The easygoing footwear perfectly mingles with her more casual pieces, the cozy and breathable fit made for lax environments. The shiny footwear was a strong choice, offering Haddish’s ensemble a sparkling sheen while playing nicely with the pre-existing color scheme.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders. The oversized sneaker style is loved by many celebrities for casual and formal wear, Haddish included.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red-carpet events, she’s all about fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

