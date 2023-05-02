Teyana Taylor Brings Cutouts to Suiting Territory on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Thom Browne Skirt & Heels

Teyana Taylor gave sharp suiting a sparkly upgrade for the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The multi-hyphenate superstar was among the many A-list stars to make an appearance at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Taylor paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a silver sequin outfit by Thom Browne. The “A Thousand and One” actress put her own spin on sophisticated style by swapping trousers for a sleek low-rise skirt. She complemented the slit skirt with a form-fitting double-breasted blazer that gave the illusion of a bodysuit due to its V-line hem and long gloves.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Taylor layered her overcoat with a white button-down shirt and a black tie. Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Bare Wit Me” singer covered her short dark pixie with a mesh veil and continued to accessorized with dark aviator shades and a black rose handbag.

Taylor’s footwear choice was not visible underneath her pants. However, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with a platform silhouette, strappy sandals or trendy sneakers. The entertainer tends to gravitate towards sky-high styles and statement-making heels for appearances and events.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

