Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Glamour in Plaids & Sharp Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the 2023 ‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023.

Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by

magazine, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.