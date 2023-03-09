Teyana Taylor Serves Edgy Glamour in Plaids & Sharp Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

Teyana Taylor was mad for plaids during the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
Taylor hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a dynamic printed ensemble. The “W.T.P.” singer’s attire featured a black turtleneck top beneath a matching oversized blazer. Completing her outfit was a set of black wide-leg trousers covered in a yellow plaid print, overlaid with a blue plaid scarf.
A metallic lip ring, thin gold necklace and Dior handbag strung with gold “Christian Dior” lettering charms across its wide chain strap finished her look with a gleaming heavy-metal finish.
When it came to footwear, Taylor appeared to finish her attire with a sharp pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her style included triangular toes with flat soles, crafted from a smooth black material that matched her blazer and top. Though the set could not be fully seen beneath Taylor’s trousers, her style likely included thin stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, giving its traditional silhouette.
The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by Essence magazine, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.