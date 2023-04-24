Teyana Taylor Elevates Sheer Corset With Mônot Slit Skirt & Wrap-Around Sandals at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Teyana Taylor gave red carpet style an edgy upgrade for The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday. This year’s event was hosted by renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach and celebrated several tastemakers in fashion and beauty.

Taylor made a sleek appearance at the affair held at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The “A Thousand and One” actress donned a black dress by Mônot. The piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a sheer corseted bodice and a dramatic thigh-high slit wrap skirt that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Teyana Taylor attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To further elevate her ensemble, Taylor added long, beaded Chanel earrings, dark square sunglasses and leather opera gloves. The “Bare Wit Me” singer styled her raven pixie straight and opted for soft glam.

Rounding out the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s wardrobe was a park of strappy sandals. The shoes wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a sparkling, crystal-embellished stiletto heel.

A closer look at Teyana Taylor’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Taylor is known for her versatility. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that combines streetwear swag with high-fashion glamorous looks. She has made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailers, PrettyLittleThing and Reebok.

Teyana Taylor attends The Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards on April 23, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The 7th annual The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards was hosted by Law Roach on April 23. The star-studded event celebrated the industry’s foremost stylists, designers, hair and makeup artists and fashion icons. Among the honorees was Oscar Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who received the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award for her clothing G. Label by Goop, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton received Hair Artist of the Year and Meghan Fahy received the Breakout Style Star of the Year.

